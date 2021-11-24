The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that they killed three suspected militants in a gunfight in Srinagar’s Rambagh area, Global News Service reported.

The police said that they are ascertaining the identity and the affiliation of the alleged militants.

Police #neutralised 03 #terrorists in #Srinagar. Identification & affliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 24, 2021

This is the second time in the past four days that security forces killed suspected militants in the Union Territory.

On Saturday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district had killed the district commander of militant group Hizbul Mujahideen Mudasir Ahmad Wagay in a gunfight, according to the police.

More details to follow.