Twelve of the 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, will join the Trinamool Congress on Thursday, The Shillong Times reported.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said he has received their letters of resignation. The MLAs will meet Lyngdoh on Thursday afternoon before announcing their switch.

After the 12 Congress MLAs join the Trinamool Congress, it will become the main Opposition party in 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, the Hindustan Times reported. Meghalaya is set to have its Assembly elections in 2023.

Meanwhile, Sangma without giving more details about the switch, said he will share some “happy news and developments” on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

The former Meghalaya chief minister has reportedly been upset with his party and there has been speculation for months that he would join the Trinamool Congress.

In August, the Congress had appointed MP Vincent Pala as the president of its Meghalaya unit reportedly without Sangma’s consent, according to The Indian Express. Sangma had skipped an event organised for Pala in September.

After that, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met Sangma in October to try to pacify him.

Sangma got involved in the party’s activities – campaigning for the bye-polls held in Meghalaya in October and meeting the Congress’ Meghalaya in-charge Manish Chatrath, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Pala in November.

Chatrath said told The Indian Express that the meeting on November 18 had been cordial and expressed surprise at Sangma’s decision to quit the Congress. “Sangma also issued a statement after that meeting vowing to strengthen the party,” he added.