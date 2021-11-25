Coronavirus: India reports 9,119 new cases, WHO says Europe is again epicentre of pandemic
India’s toll rose to 4,66,980 after it recorded 396 more deaths in the last 24 hours.
India registered 9,119 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,44,882 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 1.76% lower than Wednesday’s count of 9,283.
The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 1,09,940 – the lowest in over 17 months, according to the health ministry. The count of recoveries was 3,39,67,962.
Since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January, India has administered more than 119 crore vaccine doses. Over 90 lakh doses were administered on Wednesday.
Other updates
- The Kerala government on Wednesday told the High Court that it cannot provide free treatment for post-Covid complications to all patients as it is facing a financial crisis, PTI reported.
- Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan is recovering well from Covid-19 infection, his daughter Shruti Haasan tweeted on Wednesday.
Global news
- Europe has again become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, said on Wednesday. He added that no country is out of the woods. “It is important for all countries to surge their capacities now to ensure the right measures are in place to avert the worst consequences of any future waves,” he added.
- The coronavirus has infected over 25.94 crore people across the world and caused over 51. lakh deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.