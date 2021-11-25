India registered 9,119 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,44,882 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 1.76% lower than Wednesday’s count of 9,283.

India’s toll rose to 4,66,980 after it recorded 396 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country stood at 1,09,940 – the lowest in over 17 months, according to the health ministry. The count of recoveries was 3,39,67,962.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January, India has administered more than 119 crore vaccine doses. Over 90 lakh doses were administered on Wednesday.

Other updates

The Kerala government on Wednesday told the High Court that it cannot provide free treatment for post-Covid complications to all patients as it is facing a financial crisis, PTI reported. Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan is recovering well from Covid-19 infection, his daughter Shruti Haasan tweeted on Wednesday.

Global news