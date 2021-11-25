The National Investigation Agency on Thursday searched homes of political activists and government employees in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, Kashmir Walla reported.

Officials from the National Investigation Agency on Thursday were accompanied by paramilitary troopers and the Jammu and Kashmir Police during the raids on multiple homes in the Wachi area of Shopian district, Kashmir Walla reported, citing Kashmir News Trust.

The searches were conducted days after human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested on November 22.

He was charged under Sections 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Aact, which covers terror funding, according to the arrest memo viewed by Scroll.in.

Earlier on Thursday, a report from Kashmir Dot Com had cited an unidentified official about a search being carried out at the home of human rights activist and advocate Parvez Imroz at Kanthbagh Kralpora in the outskirts of Srinagar.

However, Imroz’s family told Scroll.in that no raids had been conducted at their home.

Corrections and clarifications: This copy has been edited to say that there were no raids at activist Parvez Imroz’s home. The correction was made after a clarification.