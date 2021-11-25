The National Investigation Agency on Thursday searched homes of political activists and government employees in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, Kashmir Walla reported.

The searches were conducted days after human rights activist Khurram Parvez was arrested on November 22.

He was charged under Sections 38 (offence relating to membership of a terrorist organisation) and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Aact, which covers terror funding, according to the arrest memo viewed by Scroll.in.

On Thursday, an unidentified official said that a search was being carried out at the home of internationally recognised human rights activist and advocate, Parvaiz Imroz, at Kanthbagh Kralpora in Srinagar outskirts, Kashmir Dot Com reported.

Imroz is the founder of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society. He had been closely working with Parvez for over two decades.

Officials from the National Investigation Agency on Thursday were accompanied by paramilitary troopers and the Jammu and Kashmir Police during the raids on multiple homes in the Wachi area of Shopian district, Kashmir Walla reported, citing Kashmir News Trust.