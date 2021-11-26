An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck the India-Myanmar border region early on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The epicentre of the earthquake was 73 kilometres southeast of Thenzawl town of Mizoram.

The quake occurred at 5.15 am at a shallow depth of 12 kilometres, according to the National Center for Seismology.

(Source: National Center for Seismology)

Tremors were felt in Chattogram city of Bangladesh and in Kolkata, according to witness accounts on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s website. However, the website put the magnitude at 5.8.

More details awaited.