Equity markets sustained huge losses in Friday’s intra-day trading as investor sentiments took a hit after new coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.

At 12.05 pm, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 1,277.12 points. It was trading at 57,684.92. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty had also lost more than 2% since the markets opened for trading on Friday morning.

South African scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant, called B.1.1.529. On Thursday, the Centre had advised states and Union Territories to take note of the new variant and asked them to ensure rigorous screening of international travellers.

The World Health Organisation has said it will determine at a meeting on Friday if the strain should be designated as a “variant of interest” or “variant of concern”.

All sectoral sub-indices, apart from Nifty Pharma, were in the losses in mid-day trading. Bank, automobile and metal sector stocks were losing the most.

“With the depth of winter fast approaching in the northern hemisphere, this renewed Covid-19 outbreak is clearly the biggest risk,” said Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at financial services firm Jefferies.