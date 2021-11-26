Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said on Thursday that he and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma have decided to increase the fencing along their inter-state border.

Zoramthanga and Sarma met to resolve their boundary disputes reportedly after the Union home ministry intervened on the matter, officials told PTI.

“Tomorrow, we hope of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah together,” Zoramthanga told reporters. “We will try to increase the fencing that we have all along [the border].”

We had dinner, we are very good friends & tried to keep this friendship all along. We are trying to meet @HMOIndia @AmitShah tomorrow: Mizoram CM @ZoramthangaCM #AssamMizoramBorderDispute https://t.co/aSBcels1kV pic.twitter.com/UAVs3WmEOn — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) November 25, 2021

Assam and Mizoram share a 164.6 km-long border, and the states have often sparred over it, sometimes violently.

In July, violence had erupted along the border in which five Assam police officers were killed. On August 5, Assam and Mizoram signed a joint declaration to find a lasting solution to the border conflict.

Meanwhile, Sarma said they did not discuss anything at the dinner. “We enjoyed the dinner together since we are good friends,” he said, according to PTI. “We will meet the home minister. Nothing discussed today.”

Several rounds of dialogue at various levels since 1994 have failed to resolve the disagreement between Assam and Mizoram.

In 1972, Mizoram was carved out of Assam and made into a separate Union Territory. In 1987, it became a full-fledged state. The three South Assam districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj share the border with Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

Following the incident in July, Shah had asked both the chief ministers to find a solution to the border dispute. The home minister had also held a meeting in Shillong to resolve the row.