India on Saturday recorded 8,318 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall tally of infections to 3,45,63749 since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 21.14% lower than Friday’s count of 10,549 cases.

The toll rose to 4,67,933 as the country recorded 465 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country currently stands at 1,07,019, and the country’s active caseload decreased by 3,114. The number of patients being treated are currently the lowest in 541 days, or about 18 months.

A total of 3,39,88,797 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country so far. The recovery rate is currently 98.34%.

Till now, India has administered 1,21,06,58,262 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of these, 73,58,017 vaccine doses were administered on Friday.

Other updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting with senior government officials on the coronavirus situation in India on Saturday, ANI reported. Officials who will be present at the meeting include Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Principal Secretary to the prime minister PK Mishra, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it cannot cast doubts on Covid-19 vaccines and said that there are “huge merits” of vaccination. The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to follow up on and record deaths occurring within 30 days of immunisation.

Ninety-nine more medical students and faculty members tested positive in Karnataka’s Dharwad town, ANI reported. With this, the total number of medical students who have tested positive for the virus in the district to 281.

Global updates