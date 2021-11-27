Farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws have deferred their march to the Parliament that was scheduled on November 29, Baljit Singh, the information technology cell head of Kisan Ekta Morcha, a joint front representing the protestors, told Scroll.in on Saturday.

They have not announced a new date for the march.

The farmers had planned a rally to the Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session. The government has agreed to withdraw the agricultural laws but the farmers have said that they will not call off their protest till they are formally repealed. Farmers feared that the laws would usher in corporate dominance in agriculture.

They also have demands related to minimum support price and withdrawal of cases filed against protestors.

The Centre is expected to table a Bill to repeal the laws in the Parliament on Monday, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, held a meeting to discuss the future course of its actions.

Farmers’ groups decided at the meeting that their protest will continue till the government holds talks with them about minimum support price and the deaths of farmers during the year-long protest at Delhi’s border entry points and in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun said, according to ANI.

Farmers’ unions will again meet on December 4.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the protesting farmers to go back to their homes. “I request the farmers to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement [to repeal the laws],” Tomar said. “After the announcement, there is no justification for continuing the protest.”

On the protestors’ demand to withdraw the cases filed against them during the agitation, Tomar said the state governments will decide on this, depending on the seriousness of cases, ANI reported.

“The matter of compensation also comes under state governments,” the minister added.