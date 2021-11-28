The Centre on Sunday wrote to all states and Union Territories listing out necessary measures to counter the new Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus, reported PTI.

The B.1.1.529, or the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on November 24. TheWorld Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern”, due to higher risk of transmissibility and increased resistance to vaccines

Here are 10 Omicron variant-related developments that took place in India on Sunday.