Schools and colleges in seven Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, will remain closed on Monday as the India Meteorological Department predicted heavy rainfall in several areas, reported NDTV. Puducherry has also announced holidays in schools and colleges for Monday and Tuesday, reported The Hindu.

The weather agency predicted “very heavy” rainfall in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu for Monday and “heavy” rainfall in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Puducherry, the Karaikal region, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

“A low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea around 30th November, 2021,” the weather department said. “It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours.”

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur

at a few places over Thoothukudi,

Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai,

Nagapattinam, Cuddalore districts of

Tamilnadu.

Heavy rain is also likely to occur at

isolated places over Thanjavur,

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/TW1VZn1P4C — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 28, 2021

Amid heavy rainfall, 392 streets in 108 locations in Chennai have been inundated, reported The Times of India.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited several areas adversely affected by the rainfall and distributed relief material. On Saturday, the chief minister had urged elected representatives and government officials to continue their relief-related work.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran told IANS that teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been kept on stand by for emergency situations.

Incessant rain in Tamil Nadu has led to waterlogging and flooding in several areas. Crops in more than 50,000 hectares have been destroyed. Over 2,300 homes have also been damaged due to the downpour that has been pounding the state since October.

Tamil Nadu has received 68% more than average rainfall this monsoon season.