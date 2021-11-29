An inquiry commission on Monday cancelled a bailable warrant it had issued against former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Chandiwal Commission, appointed by the Maharashtra government in March, is investigating the corruption allegations that Singh had levelled against former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked dismissed Mumbai crime branch officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels.

The Chandiwal Commission had issued the bailable warrant against Singh in September after the former Mumbai Police chief failed to appear before it on three occasions. The commission cancelled the warrant after Singh appeared before it on Monday. However, Singh has been asked to deposit Rs 15,000 in the chief minister’s relief fund for skipping the summons before.

Deposing before the commission on Monday, Singh filed an affidavit stating that he does not have any evidence to produce before it, nor does he want to cross-examine any witness in the case, the Hindustan Times reported.

Earlier this month, Singh made his first public appearance in nearly two months, when he appeared before the Mumbai crime branch for questioning in relation to one of the several extortion cases he is facing in Maharashtra. This was after a magistrate’s court in Mumbai had declared him a “proclaimed offender”.

According to Section 82 of the Criminal Procedure Code, proclaimed offenders are accused persons who have a warrant against them and are absconding. Under the section, the court can issue a notice to proclaimed offenders to appear within 30 days.