The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would form a task force if the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana do not follow the Commission for Air Quality Management’s directions to curb pollution in the National Capital Region, Live Law reported.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana was hearing a petition seeking emergency steps to control pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

The court has asked the state governments to list down the steps taken by them to comply with the air quality panel’s directions before the next hearing on the petition on December 2.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been grappling with poor air quality since Diwali. The air pollution has resulted in restrictions on traffic movement and construction activities and shutting down of schools.

“All intentions are good and directions are given but the implementation is zero,” the Supreme Court noted at Monday’s hearing, according to Bar and Bench. “The only issue is to implement the directions and there is no use by imprisoning someone or charging someone. If it [implementation] is not happening, we can order an independent task force.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that while the governments had followed some directions of the air quality panel, there was a lack of information about compliance on other aspects.

“I am not apportioning blame and I am saying the same thing about Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, etc,” he said.

On November 16, the Commission for Air Quality Management had issued a slew of directives to curb emissions from several industries, thermal power plans, and vehicular pollution.

The panel had lifted a ban on construction activities on November 22 after pollution levels in the National Capital region reduced slightly. However, the restrictions were reimposed by the Supreme Court two days later, while allowing non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, and electrical work.

On Monday, the Supreme Court also asked the governments to list out actions taken by them to provide welfare funds to construction workers, whose livelihood have been affected by due to the restrictions.

Addressing a press briefing soon after the hearing in Supreme Court, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the Aam Aadmi Party government will give Rs 5,000 to each construction worker in the city, ANI reported. He added that the ban on construction and demolition in Delhi will continue till further notice.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the petitioner at the hearing, pointed out that work on the Central Vista project was going on despite the ban on construction activities. The court asked the solicitor general to file a response on this matter as well.