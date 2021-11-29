Heavy rainfall continued in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Monday, leaving many areas inundated, reported The Indian Express. The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy downpour in parts of the state on Monday, adding that the intensity of the rainfall was likely to decrease after two days.

In view of the rainfall, authorities in 19 of the 38 districts of the state had declared holidays in schools on Monday. Schools and colleges in Puducherry too have been shut for Monday and Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday visited flood-affected areas in Kanchipuram and Chennai districts to inspect rehabilitation work. The rainfall has resulted in flooding and power outages in several parts of the state capital Chennai, reported The Times of India.

More than 300 people have been moved to shelters in Chennai using boats deployed in Semmenchery, Perumbakkam and nearby neighbourhoods.

Officials have set up 850 power pumps across the city to deal with waterlogging.

“We could avoid waterlogging in several areas where short-term interventions were carried out,” an official said. “But complaints continued to pour in due to power outages and sewage water overflow. We are attending to all of them.”

Officials have also employed workers to break several drains and compound walls that have blocked water flow and led to inundation.

Tamil Nadu receives most of its rainfall during the northeast monsoon between October and December. In October, Chennai had received 215 mm of rainfall – a 22% deficit in normal rainfall. However, in November, the rainfall picked up and Chennai recorded 79% excess downpour.

Meanwhile, the weather agency has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in four districts of Andhra Pradesh – Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa.