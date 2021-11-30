Here are updates about the new coronavirus variant from Tuesday:

The Centre will hold a review meeting with states as concerns rise about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. India reported 6,990 new cases in the and 190 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall tally has increased to 3,45,87,822 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, the health ministry data showed. The toll rose to 4,68,980. The active caseload in the country stood at 1,00,543 – lowest in 546 days. But, a week after it was first detected in South Africa, the Omicron variant has been spotted in at least 16 countries. The variant has about 50 mutations overall, including over 30 on the spike protein, the exposed part of the virus that binds with human cells. This is important because vaccines are designed to target the spike protein and the more mutations there are on them, the greater the risk that the virus has the ability to evade them. The World Health Organization warned that the Omicron variant poses a very high risk of infection surges around the globe. The head of the organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called for an end to vaccine inequity, saying Covid-19 is “not done with us” yet. In Bengaluru, airport authorities have made RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing compulsory for those travelling from other countries, the Hindustan Times reported. Bengaluru Rural District Health Officer Tippeswamy said 598 passengers are under surveillance. “All international passengers who test negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Bengaluru will be put in quarantine for seven days,” he added. “They will be tested again after seven days.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that India delayed imposing restrictions on international flights when the first coronavirus wave had hit the country last year. “Several countries have restricted flights from Omicron-affected nations,” he said in a tweet. “Why are we delaying? Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected.” The chief minister asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately ban international flights. The Delhi government has designated the Lok Nayak Hospital as the dedicated hospital to treat patients infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Nearly 1,000 passengers have come to the city from South Africa since November 10, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs Aaditya Thackeray said, The Hindu reported. He said the process of contact tracing of these passengers had already started, adding that arrangements are being to house those who test positive for the infection. United States President Joe Biden told Americans that the new variant was a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic”, AFP reported. He ruled out new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now because of Omicron. “We have more tools today to fight the variant than we’ve ever had before,” Biden said. Canada’s total number of Omicron infections has risen to three with the discovery of a new case in Quebec, Reuters reported. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube said the next few weeks will be critical and urged travellers to rethink their holiday trips. Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton that the company is testing its Covid-19 vaccine against the new variant as this strain needs to be “taken very seriously” given all the evidence, CNN reported.