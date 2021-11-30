Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that 177 personnel from the armed forces had died in more than 1,033 militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the last three years, PTI reported.

According to Bhat, 594 militant attacks took place in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 196 this year.

Bhat was replying to a question posed by Congress MP Anand Sharma during the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament. Sharma wanted to know the number of “terrorist attacks” that had taken place in India during the last three years and the number of Army officers killed in it.

The minister of state for defence specified that of the 177 Army deaths, 80 took place in 2019, 62 in 2020 and 35 in the current year till November 15.

Sharma on Monday had also asked if threats to the maritime security had increased and if appropriate measures were taken to combat them.

Bhat replied to the question saying that the capacity of maritime security agencies was increased for better coastal safety, PTI reported. Surveillance of the shore and offshore areas was enhanced as well, the minister informed.

He added that the Indian naval ships were sent on “Mission Based Deployments” to enhance maritime security. “It also undertakes surveillance to enhance maritime domain awareness and address contingencies that may arise,” he said.