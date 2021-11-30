A magistrate’s court in Mumbai on Tuesday cancelled a non-bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh in an extortion case, reported India Today. This is the second extortion case in which a warrant against Singh has been annulled.

At Tuesday’s hearing, the magistrate asked if Singh had appeared before investigating agencies for questioning.

To this, Singh’s lawyer replied: “After getting protection from the Supreme Court, the accused is cooperating with the investigating agency. He visited Maharashtra state CID [Criminal Investigation Department]on November 29.”

The magistrate then cancelled the non-bailable warrant.

The warrant had been issued on November 10 on the request of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department. Mumbai’s Marine Drive police had registered an extortion case against Singh on July 22 based on a complaint from real estate developer Shyamsunder Agarwal.

The first information report filed by the police named Singh and seven others, including five police officers.

In his complaint, Agrawal had alleged that based on a false case, Singh and other police officers had extorted money from him, reported PTI.

Singh had been absconding for six months but appeared last week before the Mumbai crime branch for questioning in relation to one of the several extortion cases he is facing in Maharashtra. This was after the Supreme Court gave the former police chief protection from arrest but asked him to join the investigations.

Besides this, non-bailable warrant had been issued against Singh by courts in Thane and Goregaon in separate extortion cases. The Thane court cancelled the warrant against the former police chief on November 26.