The prime accused person for allegedly lynching an All Assam Students’ Union leader in Jorhat died in a road accident while trying to escape from custody on Tuesday night, the police have claimed, according to East Mojo.

On Monday, a mob had allegedly lynched AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan after an argument over a road accident. Two people travelling with Bhuyan, television reporter Mridusmanta Baruah and Pranay Dutta, were injured in the violence.

Neeraj Das, the prime accused in the lynching incident, was also allegedly involved in the trading of illicit drugs, according to police. He was being taken to identify places from where drug cartels operated when he jumped from a police vehicle and tried to escape, East Mojo reported.

Das was hit by a police car while he was trying to flee, India Today quoted the police as saying. He got wounded and later succumbed to his injuries, according to the report.

Several cases were pending against Das in multiple police stations in eastern Assam, according to The Hindu.

On Wednesday, Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) GP Singh, in an apparent reference to Das’ death, cited Newton’s Third Law of Motion.

“For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction - Newton’s Third Law,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed Singh to supervise the investigation into lynching incident.

In a tweet, Sarma said that all the accused persons have been identified and directions have been given for their trial in a fast track court. The chief minister also directed the police to file a chargesheet within 30 days.

Replying to Sarma’s tweet, Singh had assured “strong and firm action”.

“Chargesheet would be filed as desired,” he added.

Student leader Bhuyan was allegedly lynched after an accident took place near a truck stand in Jorhat, when an elderly man on a two-wheeler fell down. Several people allegedly caught hold of Bhuyan, Baruah and Dutta, and claimed that the man was hit by their vehicle.

Apart from Das, the police have arrested 12 persons in connection with the case.