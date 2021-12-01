Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district killed two suspected militants in a gunfight on Wednesday. The slain militants include Yasir Parray, a commander of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, the police said.

Parray was an expert in making improvised explosive devices, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said. The other militant who was killed was a foreign national named Furqan.

The gunfight took place in the Qasbayar area of Pulwama district.

Kumar described the gunfight as a “big success” and said that both the militants were involved in several terrorism-related cases.

In October, security forces had killed another alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, Sham Sofi, in a gunfight in the Pulwama district.

On November 8, the Central Reserve Police Force had apprehended an alleged militant, Sarwir Ahmed Mir, in an operation in the same district, according to ANI. Mir had recently joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a senior official had said.