“Terrorist attacks” in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced since Article 370 that gave special power to the erstwhile state was abrogated, the Centre told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Centre had revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In a written reply on Wednesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai put up a comparative figure of 841 days to show that the such incidents have decreased. The time period he cited was between April 4, 2017 and August 5, 2019, and August 5, 2019 and November 22, 2021.

According to the statistics, there were 843 “terrorist attacks” and 86 civilians and 78 Army personnel killed before the August 5 decision. After the abrogation, 496 such incidents took place and 79 civilians and 45 Army personnel died, the data showed.

(Source: Rajya Sabha website)

On a separate question, Rai told the Upper House that between December last year till November 26, 14 militants have been apprehended and 165 killed.

He said that in a one-year period beginning October last year, 32 security forces personnel and 19 Jammu and Kashmir police officers have been killed in incidents of infiltrations or militant attacks.

“The incidents of infiltration and terrorist attacks have decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said.

According to the data, 143 infiltrations happened in 2018, followed by 141 in 2019, 51 in 2020 and 28 till October 30. Similarly, there were 417 militant attacks in 2018, 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 200 till November 21.

