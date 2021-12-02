Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant from Thursday:

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will meet state and Union Territory officials today to review stricter Covid testing norms and surveillance measures at airports in India as the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused considerable panic across the globe, ANI reported. The new guidelines for international travellers came into effect on Wednesday and passengers from countries deemed as “at-risk” had to brace for massive queues and long waiting time for test results. Passengers also raised concerns about lack of physical distancing and chances of missing their connecting flights due to the chaos. A fresh tussle has erupted between the Centre and the Maharashtra government because of the state’s travel guidelines order. The state has made Covid testing and quarantine mandatory for all passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport, irrespective of whether they arrived from “at-risk” countries. Maharashtra Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty said the state will not amend or revise the rules even as Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan urged the government to align the order with the Centre’s Standard Operating Procedure, The Indian Express reported. According to the Centre’s guidelines, passengers coming from “at-risk” countries will be tested for Covid on arrival and they cannot leave the airport till their RT-PCR results are available. If tested negative, travellers have to be in home quarantine for seven days followed by a re-test on the eighth day. At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, passengers are being charged Rs 500 for the RT-PCR test, The Times of India reported. Those who opt for rapid PCR tests need to pay Rs 3,900 at the airport. The waiting time for the former test is up to six hours, which can get extended depending on the travel rush, and the latter is 1 to 1.5 hours. Samples of six international passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus after their arrival from “at-risk” nations on Wednesday have been sent for genome sequencing to confirm the strain of the virus. At least 23 countries around the world have reported cases of Omicron, and that number is likely to increase as more samples are tested, the World Health Organization said at a press conference on Wednesday. Hours later, Health officials in California confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in the United States, Reuters reported. The infected person had recently returned from South Africa, where the new strain was first detected. He has displayed mild symptoms of the infection so far and was self-isolating. South African scientists said it is currently difficult to determine the true impact of the new strain or if it will only cause mild sickness, Bloomberg reported. “We are also expecting that the more severe complications may not present themselves for a few weeks,” said Michelle Groome, head of public health surveillance and response at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases. Drugmaker Moderna’s President Stephen Hoge said the company could have a booster shot for the Omicron variant tested as soon as March, Reuters reported. “The mutations that had previously led to the biggest drops in efficacy were seen in Delta and Beta,” Hoge said. “And all of those mutations have shown up in Omicron.”

The United Kingdom government ordered 114 million additional vaccine doses from pharmaceutical giants Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to bolster its inoculation drive following the emergence of the Omicron strain, AFP reported. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticised countries imposing travel bans due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus mutation. “With a virus that is truly borderless, travel restrictions that isolate any one country or region are not only deeply unfair and punitive – they are ineffective,” he said at a news conference.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said travellers from outside the European Union will need to produce a negative Covid test irrespective of their vaccination status.