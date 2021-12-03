Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will on Friday hold a meeting with senior officials and experts after the detection of two cases of the Omicron variant in the state, ANI reported. These are the first two cases of the variant in India. Bommai said that his government will introduce new guidelines and standard operating procedures after the meeting. Five contacts of one of the patients in Karnataka have also tested positive for the coronavirus. They have been isolated, said Gaurav Gupta, the chief of Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The Indian SARS-COV-2 genome consortium or INSACOG has suggested that booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine should be considered for those over the age of 40, The Hindu reported on Thursday. On Monday, VK Paul, the chairperson of India’s Covid-19 task force, had said that a policy on booster shots would be announced in two weeks. Opposition MPs on Thursday sought clarity from the government on booster shots during a parliamentary discussion on Covid-19 that went on till after midnight, PTI reported. They sought a ban on international flights amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant.

The administration of Haryana’s Gurugram city has made wearing masks in public places mandatory, The Indian Express reported. The city recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. “This is perhaps the highest in the last four months,” the district’s chief medical officer Virender Yadav said. “The situation is under control, but we are making constant efforts to contain any potential spread of the infection, especially amid concerns of the new Omicron variant.” Mizoram is expected to soon introduce new guidelines to deal with the Omicron variant, PTI reported. The state’s Covid-19 management has submitted a draft of the guidelines to the government for the screening of travellers from abroad. The World Heath Organization has deployed a team in South Africa’s Gauteng province for surveillance and contact tracing amid the spread of the Omicron variant, Reuters reported. The Omicron variant was first detected in a sample obtained from the province in November, according to The Guardian. The Omicron variant has been detected in at least five states in the United States, according to AP. This has prompted the country to tighten travel restrictions. All international passengers have to get tested for the coronavirus at least 24 hours before they leave for the US, the BBC reported. Flights from eight southern African countries have been banned by the US. South Korea has recorded six cases of the Omicron variant, AP reported. The country is already facing a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant, forcing the government to tighten curbs on social gatherings. The coronavirus has infected over 26 crore people across the world and caused more than 52 lakh deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University. A count by AFP also showed that the number of Covid-19 cases globally has crossed 25 crore.