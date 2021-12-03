The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Delhi government to continue with construction work on hospitals, Live Law reported.

The court had on November 25 re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region in view of air pollution. The ban had been lifted by the Commission for Air Quality Management from November 22 as the pollution levels in the region had slightly reduced.

At Friday’s hearing, the court, however, said that the permission was subject to the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region.

The matter will be heard next on December 10.

The court gave the direction in response to a petition seeking emergency steps to control the worsening air pollution situation in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The court had on Thursday given a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre and governments in Delhi and adjoining states to take steps for curbing pollution levels.

The Union government told the court in an affidavit, filed later on Thursday, that it had constituted a five-member enforcement task force. It also said that 17 flying squads had been mobilised to ensure the implementation of various measures ordered by the court and the air quality panel, Bar and Bench reported.

The flying squads will report to the task force, which will take punitive action against persons or organisations that do not comply with the regulations.

Further, only five out of 11 thermal power plants within a radius of 300 kilometres of Delhi will be permitted to run till December 15, it said.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been grappling with poor air quality since Diwali, forcing schools to shut down and offices to allow employees to work from home.

The Dehi government on Thursday announced that all schools in the Capital will be shut from Friday till further orders on account of high pollution levels.