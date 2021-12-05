Thirteen civilians were killed and nine injured in firing by security forces in Oting village in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday evening, the state’s Principal Secretary (home) Abhijit Sinha told Scroll.in.

Sinha said those killed were daily wage labourers who were returning to their village after work. They reportedly worked at a coal mine.

“They were ambushed by one para unit of Army at Oting,” the home secretary said. “The Army had input that some cadres of underground groups were moving there. Unfortunately they ended up firing and ambushing the vehicle in which the daily wage labourers were returning to their village.”

Mon district in Nagaland borders Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang) is based. Security forces reportedly believed that the workers were members of the Naga nationalists group and ambushed them.

Locals set vehicles of the security forces on fire after the killings and the situation is tense in the area.

A first information report has been filed in connection with the killings. “Internet and mobile data were shut down immediately [on] Saturday evening,” Sinha said, adding that those injured were admitted to Mon district hospital.

The Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killings. In a statement, it said one also soldier died and the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the anti-insurgency operation.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said a high-level special investigation team will conduct an inquiry into the killings.

“The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable,” he said in a tweet. “Condolences to the bereaved families. Appeal for peace from all sections.”

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton promised that justice will be delivered.

The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 5, 2021

Oting's (Mon) disturbing and tragic incident in which civilians were killed will be thoroughly investigated and justice will be served. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wake of the tragedy, I urge peace from everyone! — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) December 5, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the deaths and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“A high-level SIT [Special Investigation Team] constituted by the state government will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

To protest the killings, the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation announced the withdrawal of six tribes it represents from the state’s annual Hornbill Festival being held near capital Kohima. “How can we dance at the festival when our people are getting killed?” a leader of Konyak tribe asked, according to The New Indian Express.