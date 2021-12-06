Large clusters of coronavirus cases were reported from educational institutes across Telangana and Karnataka over the last 24 hours.

At Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences in Telangana’s Karimnagar district, 43 students tested positive for the virus, according to The News Minute.

The students had gathered to attend several events last week as a part of their annual day celebration, a health official told PTI. The college has been temporarily shut and more staff members and students are being tested.

“So far 200 people have been tested,” said Dr Juveria, Karimnagar district medical and health officer, according to NDTV. “On Monday, there will be a special camp to test all 1,000 people on the campus.”

This is the third large cluster of coronavirus cases detected on educational campuses of Telangana within a week, The News Minute reported.

On December 2, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential School in Telangana’s Indresham village had reported 42 positive cases. A few days earlier, 48 students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential School at Muthangi village had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, 59 students and 10 staff members of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chikkamagaluru town tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, the state health department said, according to The News Minute. The school has been temporarily sealed.

“We had conducted tests on 457 people in the JNV here, of which 59 students and 10 staff members tested positive for coronavirus,” District Health Officer Dr SN Umesh told PTI. “They are asymptomatic but we have isolated them.”

The teaching and the staff members of the school were vaccinated, Umesh said.

In another instance, 42 persons at the Nanjappa Institute of Nursing Sciences on the outskirts of Shivamogga city tested positive for coronavirus, The News Minute reported.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Saturday had said that coronavirus cases were either appearing in schools or educational institutions. He had also said that three positive cases would comprise a cluster. Earlier, a cluster would comprise 10 coronavirus patients from an apartment or an area.