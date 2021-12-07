Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Monday vandalised a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district, alleging that eight students were forcefully converted to Christianity, PTI reported.

The police have registered a case of rioting and vandalism against four members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and 50 members of Bajrang Dal, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Bharat Bhushan Sharma, according to the Hindustan Times.

“The members of the different organisations, including VHP and Bajrang Dal, had announced to hold a protest against an alleged conversion of eight children at St Joseph School,” he said. “On Monday, people handed over a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate and later, the mob turned violent and pelted the school premises with stones.”

In a video posted by AltNews, a mob is seen entering the St Joseph School as they shout slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Right wing groups vandalised St. Joseph school building in Ganj Basoda, Madhya Pradesh on allegations of Conversation. pic.twitter.com/M8h7JaCaZz — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) December 6, 2021

The rioting took place when Class 12 students were taking a mathematics exam, NDTV reported. Several students have requested a re-examination as their concentration was disrupted by the chaos on the campus.

However, Madhya Pradesh Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nilesh Agrawal claimed that the protests were peaceful, PTI reported. “Several organisations have been protesting since the past one week against the [religious] conversion and demanding an investigation,” he said. “Poor students brought from other states are being converted.”

The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad said that following their protest, they submitted a memorandum to the local administration, alleging that the school and its associate church had forcefully converted eight students to Christianity.

In the memorandum, which was also backed by the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Jagran Manch, the right-wing organisations claimed that students were discouraged from applying “tilak” (coloured mark) on their forehead or wearing “kalwa” (a thread worn by Hindus around their wrist). The outfits also said that students were forced to say Christian prayers.

The school and its church have denied the allegations, PTI reported.

In the letter to the district collector, the church blamed local YouTube channels for spreading rumours regarding religious conversion and creating communal tension.

The school has also requested for police protection for its staff members and students.