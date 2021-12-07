A first information report has been lodged against managers of two schools in Uttar Pradesh’s Purkazi town on Sunday for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 girl students studying in Class 10, The Indian Express reported.

On November 17, students of a private school, where an accused manager works, were taken to another school, where the second accused person is employed, on the pretext of a conducting a practical exam.

The girls had allegedly been given food laced with sedatives and molested by the managers on the night of November 17, according to News18. Subsequently, the school managers allegedly threatened the girls, saying they would not be able to clear exams and their families would be killed if they spoke about the matter.

Last week, the alleged assault came to light when the parents of two of the girls approached Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Pramod Utwal.

“A complaint was received from the father of a girl studying in a school under Purkazi police station area and a case was registered in this regard,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav. “Five teams have been constituted, including SOG [special operations group] and Crime Branch, and soon both the accused will be arrested.”

The police have been conducting raids to arrest the accused managers, who have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, The Indian Express reported.

However, BJP MLA Pramod Utwal said that the police had not quickly responded to the crime.

“The victims belong to Economically Weaker Section families and were threatened,” he said. “The girls are so terrified that they have not gone to school since the night of November 17. We will ensure the strictest possible punishment for the accused. If they do not surrender in time, their families will also face the music.”

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against Purkazi station house officer for the delayed response.