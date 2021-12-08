An Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

There were 14 people on board, including Rawat’s wife, his defence assistant, security commandos and Indian Air Force personnel, NDTV reported. There was no immediate information on the condition of Rawat.

According to PTI, four persons were killed in the accident, but NDTV reported that five bodies have been found from the crash site. The Air Force or the defence ministry has no yet given an official statement on the toll.

At least two people have been taken to a hospital with severe burn injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have been briefed about the accident. The defence minister is expected to brief Parliament about the crash later in the day.

The helicopter took off from Sulur air base in Tamil Nadu and was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington town, nearly three kilometres north of Coonoor, where the helicopter crashed.

The accident took place reportedly due to low visibility.

Visuals from the spot in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area of Coonoor showed wreckage of the helicopter scattered and rescuers retrieving bodies.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021