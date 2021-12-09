The Rajasthan Police have filed three cases against the entire staff of a government school in Alwar district for allegedly raping five minor students, reported The Indian Express.

Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshy said all the 15 persons have been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO, Act and also provisions of the Indian Penal Code. No person has been arrested so far.

The police have formed a special investigation team to look into the matter.

Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar said that the girls have alleged that the male teachers used to rape them with the help of their female colleagues, reported The New Indian Express.

“The family members of the girls have refused to get medical examinations conducted,” Joshy said. “Their statements will be recorded in the court and a thorough investigation will be held.”

Joshy said that the first FIR was based on the complaint of two sisters who study in the school, second FIR mentions two more girls and third case is related to another minor.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party criticised the state government over the incident. BJP state president Satish Poonia demanded stern action against the accused persons.

In a statement, Poonia alleged that the law and order situation in the state has been derailed. He said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should focus on restoring it.

Poonia also said Gehlot should quit if he cannot provide a safe environment for women.

Police suspect case of witness harassment

The police said they were also investigating a possible angle of witness harassment in the matter, as prima facie the cases seem to be related to an FIR registered last year against another teacher of the same school.

Joshy told The Indian Express that a teacher of the school was arrested in December last year for allegedly molesting a Dalit student.

“The case [filed last year] is under trial, and the accused teacher recently got bail,” the police officer said. “All the accused staff members in the present case are those who testified as witnesses in the case against that accused teacher.”

He added: “We have reason to believe the accused teacher had brought the parents of the girls to the police station to lodge the FIR. He didn’t enter the police station but was waiting outside.”