Emerging data suggests that the Omicron variant of coronavirus might re-infect people more easily, but the severity of the disease could be milder than in cases of the Delta strain, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

At a media briefing of the global health body, Ghebreyesus emphasised on the need for further data on the new variant to draw more accurate conclusions. He also advised people not be complacent about the disease.

“Many of those who don’t die could be left battling long Covid, or post-Covid condition, a disease with debilitating, lingering symptoms that we are only beginning to understand,” he said.

Post-coronavirus health problems that continue for four or more weeks after infection are termed as long Covid, according to the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The WHO chief urged countries to accelerate vaccine coverage, prioritise inoculation of citizens who are at greater risk of contracting the virus and scale up surveillance. He also exhorted them to increase efforts to conduct genome sequencing, and to “share samples with the global community”.

Ghebreyesus urged countries to avoid “ineffective and discriminatory” travel bans that have been imposed by several national governments on multiple African countries since the discovery of the Omicron variant last month.

“I’m pleased that France and Switzerland have lifted their travel bans on southern African countries, and I urge other countries to follow their lead,” he said.

At the media briefing, Mike Ryan, the head of the global health organisation’s emergencies programme, also said that existing data indicated that the Omicron variant is probably getting transmitted more easily than the Delta variant, AFP reported.

He added that this did not mean that the virus was unstoppable. “And therefore we have to redouble our efforts to break those chains of transmission to protect ourselves to protect others,” Ryan said.

‘Most Omicron cases in US mild’: CDC chief

Meanwhile, Rochelle Walensky, director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said nearly all of the 40 patients infected by the Omicron variant in the country had only mild symptoms, AP reported. She added that over 75% of the patients had been inoculated against Covid-19.

Walenksy said that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention was working on a detailed analysis of the possible implications of the variant for the United States.

“What we generally know is the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be,” she said. “[...]We want to make sure we bolster everybody’s immunity. And that’s really what motivated the decision to expand our guidance.”

Last month, the United States had allowed booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines for all adults.