Here are the latest updates about the new coronavirus variant:

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that all the nine people in the state who were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for the infection twice, reported PTI. The World Health Organization said it was unclear whether booster Covid-19 vaccine doses were needed against the new Omicron variant, and urged rich countries to avoid hoarding the jabs, reported AFP. The global health agency warned that a rush to stockpile more jabs, especially without clear evidence they are needed, would only increase the already unequal vaccine access around the world. International passenger flights to and from India will remain suspended till January 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced, amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Singapore Airlines said Singapore has been taken off the “at-risk” countries for international travel to India, reported PTI. Countries currently in the “at-risk” list include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Israel. The United States’ Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorisation for 16- and 17-year-old children to get a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer, reported AP. They can take the booster shot if after six months of getting their last jab. Karnataka health department said that the state accounts for almost 10% of the total samples sent to government-approved labs for genome sequencing across the country between July 1 and December 5, reported the Hindustan Times. Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the state has sent 2,149 samples for sequencing to Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium labs across India. Singapore’s health ministry said that two residents may have been infected with the Omicron variant, reported Bloomberg. The ministry said a 24-year-old female airport passenger-service worker and a person returning from Germany have tested positive for the infection even after receiving a booster shot. The European Medicines Agency said that Omicron cases so far have appeared to be “mostly mild” but also cautioned that it was investigating whether the variant could cause severe disease, reported AFP. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government will wait for another week before issuing any new Covid-19 guidelines, reported the Hindustan Times. The decision came after he held a meeting with the state Cabinet and the Covid-19 advisory committee. Amid concerns about the Omicron variant, the Calcutta University has decided to conduct the examinations of the first, third and fifth semesters of the undergraduate and postgraduate levels in online mode in January and February, reported PTI.