Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reached Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, his Parliamentary constituency, to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, ANI reported.

The work on the 400-metre corridor, which connects the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of Ganga river, started in 2019, according to The Hindu. A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the first phase, ANI reported. More than 300 properties have been acquired for the project.

However, the steps and the ghat (river embankment) will take another two months to complete, said the project’s architect, Bimal Patel, according to The Hindu.

Earlier on Monday, the prime minister visited a temple in Varanasi and interacted with people in the city.

“I am overwhelmed,” Modi tweeted in Hindi on Monday morning. “In some time, we will witness the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project. Before this, I did darshan of Kaal Bhairav [an incarnation of Hindu deity Shiva], the Kotwal of Kashi.”

#WATCH | People greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/mQkmpdSZ5Z — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor is being inaugurated months ahead of the 2020 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February-March next year.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that his government, which was in power in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2017, had approved the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, PTI reported.

“Just so that the public does not any questions, they are inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor,” PTI reported. “If there is a Cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, it was the Samajwadi Party’s government.”

Yadav said that he was ready to produce documents to prove his claim.