The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the defence ministry to widen the roads for the Centre’s 899-km Char Dham project in Uttarakhand, Live Law reported.

The Char Dham project, worth Rs 12,000 crore, is being developed to provide all-weather connectivity to all the four religious places – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath – in Uttarakhand.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath was hearing a plea filed by the Union Ministry of Defence seeking a modification of the court’s order passed in September 2020.

The court had then asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to follow a 2018 circular, stipulating carriageway width of 5.5 metre. The government has been seeking permission to increase the width to 10 metres.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court modified the September 2020 order, allowing the defence ministry to widen the roads, Live Law reported.

The ministry wanted to widen the roads so that heavy machinery, like missile launchers, could be easily moved up to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand.

Non-governmental organisation Citizens for Green Doon filed a petition against the widening of the roads for the project, citing environmental concerns.

The court on Tuesday rejected the arguments of the organisation, which has said that the defence ministry’s application had dishonest intentions.

However, the court took note of the environmental concerns raised by its high-power committee. It asked the defence ministry to implement the panel’s recommendations while widening the road.