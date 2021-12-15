The National Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday that it will organise a public hearing on allegations of human rights violations in five northeastern states on December 16 and 17.

The “Camp Sitting and Public Open Hearing” will be held at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra will inaugurate the event, and panel members Justice MM Kumar and Rajiv Jain will be present.

The NHRC will take up a total of 40 cases from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Nagaland during the public hearing.

Out of these, 31 cases will be taken up on December 16. These include new complaints received in response to public notices given by the panel, as well as some matters that had been registered earlier.

On December 17, the NHRC will take up nine cases that are already in progress before the full commission.

“The cases will be heard in the presence of complainants and concerned public authorities, so that some decisions are taken on the spot for redressal of grievances of the victims of rights violations,” a press release said.

Curtain Raiser: Two days NHRC Camp Sitting and Public Open Hearing for the cases of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Nagaland begins at Guwahati tomorrow.

The panel is also slated to hold a meeting with non-governmental organisations and human rights defenders to discuss the situation related to human rights in the five states.

The NHRC has been holding such open hearings in various parts of the country since 2007. It has held 40 such sittings and hearings till now, according to its press release. However, it had not held such events since February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the NHRC restarted such events with an open hearing in Shillong, which concluded on Wednesday. It recommended the payment of Rs 15 lakh in all as relief in human rights violation cases in Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

Last week, the human rights panel had taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged killings of civilians by security forces in Nagaland’s Mon district, according to The Hindu. It had issued notices to the Centre and the Nagaland government in this regard, and sought a detailed report within six weeks.