Kolkata will show the way to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported.

At a rally ahead of the municipal elections in the city on Sunday, Banerjee said that the entire country was looking at what the residents of Kolkata are saying.

The West Bengal chief minister pointed out that in the Assembly polls held in March and April, the people of her state defeated the BJP. “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” Banerjee said, according to PTI.

Banerjee stressed that the BJP has to be defeated across the country. “Kolkata will show the way,” she said, according to The Indian Express. “Game on in 2024.”

The West Bengal chief minister referred to the efforts of her party, the Trinamool Congress, to expand its footprint in states like Goa and Tripura, where Assembly elections are due in 2022 and 2023. “We ask them to learn from Bengal,” she said.

Banerjee said her goal was to promote industries and create more jobs in West Bengal. “I will boost industry to show that no matter how much you [Opposition] obstruct, you will not be able to stop [us].”

The West Bengal chief minister called for a municipal body free of corruption, PTI reported. She told her party’s civic election candidates to address the complaints of residents on priority.

“If you don’t work, you have to step down,” she told the candidates. “If people come to you with a problem and you sit over it or seek money, it is unacceptable.”

The West Bengal chief minister promised to serve the people. “[I will] protect their culture and peace till my last breath,” Banerjee said, according to PTI. “I want BJP to lose in 2024.”