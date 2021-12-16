Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that Union minister Ajay Mishra was a criminal who should be sacked from his post, referring to the report of the Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh Police stating that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was planned, NDTV reported. The minister’s son Ashish Mishra is a key accused in the case.

Opposition leaders staged protests and shouted slogans in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, demanding Ajay Mishra’s resignation. Both the Houses were adjourned till 2 pm.

Four farmers were among the eight people who were killed in the district in Uttar Pradesh on October 3 during a protest against the agricultural laws. Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over protestors. Mishra was arrested on October 9.

As the proceedings began on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi said, “We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy.”

He added that the “minister who killed farmers should resign and be punished”, according to India Today.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition members were deliberately stalling work, NDTV reported. He added that the government was unwilling to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and that the Special Investigation Team’s observations in the case were sub-judice.

“But there are other things to talk about,” Joshi said. “I am appealing to the Opposition to discuss this. If we have made mistakes, then give us constructive suggestions. We are ready to talk about Covid, for example.”

On Wednesday, Gandhi had moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding removal of Ajay Mishra.

The Congress MP had also said they wanted a discussion in the Parliament on the violence, which was allegedly denied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

SIT report



Besides Ashish Mishra, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case. They are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and murder.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police moved an application before a local court, seeking to add charges of attempt to murder (Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code) and “voluntarily causing grievous hurt” (Section 326) as well as sections of the Arms Act to the chargesheet filed against the accused persons.

The Special Investigation Team, that is conducting an inquiry into the case, sought to add these charges as it found that the deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri did not take place because of negligence but “there was a deliberate and planned conspiracy with intention to kill”, Senior Prosecuting Officer SP Yadav had said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram allowed the police to invoke those charges against the accused persons, Yadav added.