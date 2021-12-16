A government higher secondary school in Kerala’s Kozhikode district has introduced a common uniform for its Class 11 students, The Hindu reported. The 200-odd girls and 60 boys at the Balussery school wore the same blue pants and striped white shirts to school on Wednesday.

Earlier, the girls used to wear churidaar-kameez or skirt and shirt.

“The teachers of the school first proposed the idea of same uniform for the Plus-One boys and girls against the backdrop of the gender inclusive concept being widely debated across the state,” school principal Indu R told The New Indian Express. “The Parents Teachers Association also agreed to the proposal after consulting with the parents.”

However, the school’s Parents Teachers Association President K Shibu clarified that the school would not compel any student to wear the new uniform. He added that students were free to wear an overcoat or use a veil or scarf.

It is for the first time that a government higher secondary school has implemented a common uniform for all its students. Earlier, some schools had adopted the same for its primary and upper primary sections.

Valayanchirangara Government Lower Primary School near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district was the first to launch a common uniform for the first time in the state.

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu called the decision a step towards great changes.

“The gender-neutral uniform would help abolish the separation between males and females and would give a message that all human beings should move ahead in the same direction,” she added, according to The Hindu. “When boys have the freedom to choose their dress, girls have to wear a dress to attract others. This is a kind of disparity. The new uniform would help girls move around confidently without worrying about their bodies.”

Students also said they were happy with the move. “We wholeheartedly welcome the change,” Shivananda UR, a Class 11 student of the school, told The News Indian Express. “The shirt and trousers combo [combination] is more comfortable for us especially during sports or arts activity.”

Outside the school, the decision received mixed reactions. A few Muslim organisations organised a protest march to the school, claiming that the uniform was adopted without holding proper talks with the parents.

Several social media users lauded the move while many others pointed out that the girls were made to wear the boys’ uniform.

