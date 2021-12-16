A look at the headlines right now:

Union minister Ajay Mishra is a criminal, he should be sacked, says Rahul Gandhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi accused the Opposition members of deliberately stalling work as both the Houses were adjourned for the day. SC asks Delhi’s air quality panel to seek permanent solution from experts, citizens: The Commission for Air Quality Management said it has revoked the ban on certain industries in Delhi-NCR. I have been told my daughter Sheena Bora is alive, Indrani Mukerjea claims in letter to CBI, say reports: Accused of killing her daughter, Mukerjea has been in jail since 2015. Akhilesh Yadav announces alliance with uncle Shivpal Yadav for 2022 UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav said that the policy of taking regional parties along is constantly strengthening the Samajwadi Party. ‘Metro man’ E Sreedharan quits active politics, says he was never a politician: The former Delhi Metro chief had joined the BJP in March and contested the Kerala Assembly polls, but lost the Palakkad seat to a Congress candidate. On Gurugram namaz row, plea in SC seeks contempt action against Haryana chief secretary, DGP: The petition said the state officials have failed to take action against Hindutva groups that are preventing Muslims from offering Friday prayers. No Covid-19 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh due to oxygen shortage, claims state health minister: Jai Pratap Singh said that death certificates of none of the 22,915 coronavirus victims in the state mentioned oxygen shortage as the cause. High Court declines BJP’s plea on deployment of central forces for Kolkata civic polls: The saffron party had claimed that its candidates were being threatened and pressured into withdrawing nominations. Army chief MM Naravane takes charge as chairperson of Chiefs of Staff Committee: This was the seniormost post in the armed forces before the designation of the chief of defence staff was created two years ago. Feminist author and activist bell hooks dies at 69: Born as Gloria Jean Watkins, she gave herself the pen name after her great grandmother. She spelled the words in lower case to establish her own identity.