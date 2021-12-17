Senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday stirred controversy when he said that rape should be enjoyed when it was inevitable, ANI reported.

The politician made the comment in the Karnataka Assembly in response to Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri’s statement about a prolonged debate on the loss of crops.

The Speaker had said that his position was like someone who was compelled to enjoy an adverse situation as more MLAs sought time to speak on crop loss due to untimely rain in the state, according to The Times of India.

Kumar responded to the Speaker, with: “There is a saying – when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.”

#WATCH| "...There's a saying: When rape is inevitable, lie down&enjoy," ex Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar said when Speaker Kageri, in response to MLAs request for extending question hour, said he couldn't& legislators should 'enjoy the situation' (16.12) pic.twitter.com/hD1kRlUk0T — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

Later on Thursday, the Congress leader apologised for his comments.

“I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today’s Assembly about ‘Rape!’”, Kumar wrote in a tweet. “My intention was not [to] trivialise or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!”

In 2019, as the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, Kumar had said that he felt like a person who was raped when he was asked questions about a Special investigation Team inquiry into an audio clip controversy involving senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In the audio clip, Yeddiyurappa purportedly offered Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Naganagowda Kandkur’s son, Sharana, Rs 25 lakh and a ministerial post for his father. The former Karnataka chief minister had admitted that it was his voice that was heard in the clip.

However, Yediyurappa had criticised Kumar for not seeking the opinions of politicians in the Opposition before imposing the SIT inquiry on him.

“My situation is like that of a rape victim,” Kumar had said in response to criticism. “The rape happened just once. If you had left it at that, it would have passed. When you complain that a rape has happened, accused is put in jail. But his lawyers ask how did it happen? When did it happen and how many times? The rape happens once but you get raped 100 times in court. This is my condition.”