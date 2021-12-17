The Tamil Nadu government on Friday declared “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” (invocation to mother Tamil) as the state song. An order released by Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the song has to be sung before the start of any event at all educational institutions, government offices and public forums.

Every resident of the state, barring differently-abled persons, is expected to stand up as a mark of respect while singing the song, according it the status of an anthem. The song is written by scholar Manonmaniam Sundaranar.

The decision comes a week after the Madras High Court’s ruling that “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” was a prayer song and not an anthem, thus doing away with the need of standing while singing it, Deccan Herald reported.

The court was hearing a petition against junior pontiff of Kanchi Kamakodi Peetam Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal, who remained seated when the “Tamil Thai Vaazhthu” had played during an event in 2018.

Several political parties had sought action against Swamigal, who they said had deliberately insulted the state. However, Swamigal had said that he was meditating when the song was played at the event.

While hearing the plea, the court had asked if standing up was the only way to pay respect. However, the court agreed that highest reverence should be shown to “Tamil Thai Vazhthu”.

On November 24, Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudy had criticised the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras for not playing “Tamil Thai Vazhthu” during its convocation ceremony, The Times of India reported. He had asked the institute’s director, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, to ensure that the song is played during all events on the campus.