All schools in the national Capital will reopen on Saturday for students of Class 6 and above, the Delhi government said on Friday, according to ANI.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has allowed a phased reopening of schools, colleges and educational institutions in the city. The commission has said that physical classes for students up to Class 5 can start from December 27.

On December 3, the Delhi government had closed all schools due to high levels of air pollution in the city. The schools were shut just four days after they had reopened.

On December 13, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had sent a proposal to the commission to reopen schools, according to India Today.

Primary schools in Delhi had been closed since March 12 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In January this year, schools were reopened for Classes 9 to 12, but were closed again on April 9 because of the second wave of the coronavirus.

Subsequently, schools and other educational institutions were closed on November 13 due to the worsening air pollution levels in the national Capital and adjoining areas. The Delhi government had then extended the closure order twice.