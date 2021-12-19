Delhi on Sunday registered 107 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day infection count in 24 hours since June 25, when the city had recorded 115 Covid-19 cases in a day, reported NDTV.

The national Capital also recorded one death after 10 days.

The Covid-19 test positivity rate in the city was 0.17% on Sunday, The Indian Express reported. The test positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus out of those who have been tested overall.

A total of 61,905 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. There are 540 active cases in the city and 50 patients have recovered from the virus over the last 24 hours.

Hospital occupancy remains low, as 8,770 out of 8,987 hospital beds were vacant in the Capital, according to the Sunday evening bulletin. A total of 225 persons are in home isolation.

More than 1.23 lakh beneficiaries were given vaccines since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centres to treat any new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, ANI reported.

These hospitals include Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Rajinder Nagar, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that a pressure swing Adsorption Oxygen Plant, paediatric intensive care unit and neonatal intensive care unit had been set up at the Mata Gujri Hospital in Tilak Nagar, The Indian Express reported.

“Since children are more likely to get affected in a possible third wave, we have set up PICU [paediatric intensive care unit], NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] and Pediatric Ward for children and newborn babies in the hospital,” he said.