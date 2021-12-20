Here are the latest updates on the new coronavirus variant:

India’s Omicron tally increased to 161 on Monday as more patients were found to be infected in various states. The new variant of coronavirus is now present in Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karanataka, Telangana, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Sunday that India should prepare for any eventuality in the light of rising coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, ANI reported. He added that when there is a surge in other parts of the world, a country needs to assess its circumstances closely. The Tamil Nadu Health Department has written to the Union health ministry requesting mandatory Covid-19 testing for all the international travellers arriving at the four airports in the state, IANS reported on Sunday. Currently, the health ministry conducts tests of passengers coming from “at risk” countries. Only 2% of the travellers from other countries have been tested randomly. In Delhi, Covid care centres are being prepared to handle a surge of Covid-19 patients, The Indian Express reported on Monday. The facility at Commonwealth Games Village, which has a capacity of 500 patients, can now admit 65 persons. On Sunday, Delhi recorded 107 cases, its highest in six months. The city has 540 active cases. The Ahmedabad education department on Sunday told schools to report symptoms of coronavirus among students to the district primary education officer, The Indian Express reported. Parents have been requested not to send their children to schools if they show symptoms of the virus. India on Monday recorded 6,563 new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. There are 82,267 active cases, the lowest in 572 days. Meanwhile, 137.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered to citizens. Chief Medical Advisor to United States’ President Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that Christmas travel will lead to increase in cases of the Omicron variant, even among individuals who are fully vaccinated, the BBC reported. He added that the new variant was now “raging through the world”. The United Kingdom reported 82,886 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a 72% increase from the new infections reported last week, The Guardian reported. The country also reported 12,133 cases of the Omicron variant taking the tally to 37,101. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Sunday asked parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as Omicron cases have been increasing across the world, AP reported. Last month Israel started offering vaccines to children between the ages of 5 and 12. However, government authorities have said the vaccination rate in that age group was low. Globally, coronavirus has infected 27.26 crore people and caused 53.54 deaths according to Johns Hopkins University.