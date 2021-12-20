Opposition leaders in Parliament on Monday sought the rollback of a proposed law that seeks to link Aadhaar with voter identity cards, PTI reported. The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.

The proposed law, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, will allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters to establish their identity.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted that Aadhaar is only meant to be a proof of residence, and not of citizenship, according to ANI. “If you’re in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you’re getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship,” he said. “You’re potentially giving the vote to non-citizens.”

Manish Tewari, Congress’ MP from Anandpur Sahib, also opposed the Bill, contenting that the Aadhaar Act does not allow for the linking of Aadhaar and voter ID cards, The Hindu reported. He said that Aadhaar can be used only for welfare schemes.

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy accused the Modi government of interfering with the Election Commission through the Bill.

But, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the move to link Aadhaar with voter ID card will end bogus voting and make the election process more credible.

The Lok Sabha, however, was adjourned till 2 pm after Opposition leaders held protests on several topics.

Criticism of proposed law

Many activists and civil society organisations have expressed concerns about the proposed law, saying that it could lead to voters being excluded from the rolls and compromise the privacy of their data.

In 2018, an attempt to link Aadhaar to voter IDs led a large number of voters in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana being deleted from the rolls.

In 2018, the Supreme Court held that Aadhaar can be made mandatory to access any subsidy, benefit or service that is paid for by the Consolidated Fund of India. It also held that the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to the Permanent Account Number used for income tax was legal.

The court, however, did not explicitly clarify whether Aadhaar could be linked to voter data.

As per the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, linking of Aadhaar to voter IDs is voluntary. It states that “no application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll shall be denied and no entries in the electoral roll shall be deleted for inability of an individual to furnish or intimate Aadhaar number due to such sufficient cause as may be prescribed”, The Hindu reported.

Those who cannot furnish Aadhaar numbers will be permitted to submit others documents as proof of identity.