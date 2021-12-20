Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. However, Das, who represents the Raha constituency, has said he will not quit the Congress, reported The Indian Express.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Sarma said that Das has “pledged his commitment to support Assam government politically”.

Moved by PM Sri @narendramodi's vision of development, Hon MLA of Raha of @INCIndia Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam Govt politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I & BJP Assam President @Bhabesh_KalitaR hail this decision. pic.twitter.com/IqrxCLp8jG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 20, 2021

The chief minister told reporters that Das decided to support the government as he wanted to work for the development of his constituency.

“We have not given thought to the political aspect yet,” he said. “It doesn’t matter which party he belongs to, but since he wants to work with the Assam government, we will help him out.”

Das said that he was “impressed” by the development initiatives undertaken by the Assam government.

“I have known and respected Himanta Biswa Sarma for many years,” the MLA told reporters. “I met him regarding some developmental issues of [his constituency] Raha and he was very supportive.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has issued a show cause notice to Das for extending support to the BJP-led government and asked him to respond within 24 hours, reported Northeast Now.

“Your statements and actions have created misgivings in the minds of the party workers and tarnished the party image and party discipline,” the notice said.

Leader Of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia said the Das’ decision was “bad politics” meant to “weaken democratic institutions”.

“The Opposition is a pillar of democracy... the BJP is trying to weaken our voice by doing this,” he said.

If Das quits the Congress, he would be the third MLA to leave the party this year. The other two are four-time Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain. Both of them have joined the BJP.

At present, the Congress’ strength in the 126-member Assam Assembly is 27. The BJP has 62 MLA, while its allies United People’s Party Liberal and Asom Gana Parishad have seven and nine legislators.