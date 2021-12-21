Three doctors in Delhi were fired from government-run clinics on Monday after three children died of suspected poisoning from dextromethorphan, a cough suppressant, PTI reported. It was not immediately clear when these deaths occurred.

Dextromethorphan is a widely used cough suppressant. A high dose of this drug can cause insomnia, dilated pupils, dizziness, nausea, restlessness, dizziness, shallow breathing and diarrhoea.

“As soon as we got to know about it, we terminated the services of three doctors and ordered an inquiry,” said Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain. “We have also complained about the incident to the Delhi Medical Council.”

While the deaths and hospitalisations took place at Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, the cough suppressant had been allegedly prescribed by doctors at the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics, PTI reported.

The Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital has recorded 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning among children aged between one and six from June 29 to November 21.

The Delhi government on Monday set up a four-member inquiry panel to investigate the deaths of three children. It will be headed by the chief district medical officer (South East Delhi), who has been asked to submit a report on the matter in seven days.

On December 7, the Centre’s Directorate General of Health Services had directed the Delhi government to ask all dispensaries and mohalla clinics to refrain from prescribing dextromethorphan for children less than four years of age, The Hindu reported. It also urged withdrawing the drug in “larger public interest”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar said that the state government should provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the three children, PTI reported.

The national Capital’s Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta said that the deaths have uncovered the reality of the “much-publicised world-class mohalla clinics”.

The mohalla clinics are primary healthcare centres started by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. The centres are equipped with pathology labs, X-ray, sonography, ultrasound and other facilities. Delhi has 500-odd mohalla clinics.