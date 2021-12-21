The Centre on Tuesday introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, which raises the minimum age for marriage to 21 for women, in the Lok Sabha, The Hindu reported. Currently, the minimum of age of marriage in the country is 21 for men and 18 for women.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani introduced the Bill in the Lower House and requested the Chair to refer it to the Standing Committee. While introducing the proposed law, Irani said that voices that have emerged have made it clear that there should be equality for marriage.

However, Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy raised their objections to the Bill.

The Bill was sent to the Standing Committee, after which the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.