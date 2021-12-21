The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which seeks to link Aadhaar with voter identity cards by voice vote amid a walkout by Opposition MPs, PTI reported.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, proposes to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar numbers of people who want to register as voters to establish their identity.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, Left parties, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Nationalist Congress Party staged a walkout from the House in protest.

The Bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), YSR Congress party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Biju Janata Dal supported it, PTI reported. They said it will help in eradicating duplicate and fake votes from the electoral rolls.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on Monday even as several Opposition leaders had criticised the proposed law.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had noted that Aadhaar is only meant to be a proof of residence, and not of citizenship, and that the government was potentially giving the vote to non-citizens.

Also read: