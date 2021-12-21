West Bengal: Three dead, 44 injured after fire breaks out at Indian Oil Corporation refinery
Seven of the injured persons are critical.
Three people died and 44 persons were injured after a fire broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation refinery in West Bengal’s Haldia city, PTI reported, citing the police.
In a statement, the petroleum refining company said that the fire has been extinguished and the situation is under control. The incident happened during shutdown-related works at the refinery, it said.
The company added that the cause of the accident seemed to be a flash fire.
A police officer told PTI that 37 of the 44 injured were being referred to a hospital in Kolkata. He added that the condition of seven of the injured persons was critical.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish at the incident.
“Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” she said in a tweet. “Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB [government of West Bengal] will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery.”